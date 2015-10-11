P-Dice
- MusicP-Dice Allegedly Rejects Fetty Wap's $1 Million Settlement OfferP-Dice claims that Fetty Wap tried to settle with him for $1 million, $6 million less than his asking price. The former Remy Boy is seeking damages for getting taken off the song "679." By Angus Walker
- NewsFetty Wap Is Being Sued By Former Remy Boy P-Dice For More Than $7 MillionFetty Wap's former running mate is suing him in excess of $7 million.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFormer Remy Boyz Member P-Dice Reportedly Charged With Attempted MurderA non-fatal stray bullet shooting of a 7-year-old has reportedly landed one-time Fetty Wap collaborator P-Dice in jail.By Trevor Smith
- BeefP-Dice Calls Out The Remy Boyz & Shows Up At Fetty Wap's HouseFormer Remy Boy P-Dice had some harsh words for the "petting zoo." By Angus Walker
- BeefFetty Wap Explains Why He Kicked P-Dice Out Of Remy BoyzFetty Wap kicks P-Dice out of the Remy Boyz. The two rappers have different accounts of how it went down. By Angus Walker