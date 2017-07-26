oscar winner
- Pop CultureBrad Pitt Net Worth 2023: What Is The Iconic Film Star Worth?Explore Brad Pitt's 2023 net worth, his journey in Hollywood, business ventures, philanthropy, and real estate investments.By Jake Skudder
- Movies2023 Oscars Moments: Events From Film's Biggest NightDid you think anyone got snubbed?By Zachary Roberts
- MoviesWilliam Hurt, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dies At 71William Hurt has passed away at the age of 71.By Cole Blake
- MoviesOlivia De Havilland, Last Surviving Star Of "Gone With the Wind," Dies At 104Olivia de Havilland, a pioneer in the film industry and the last surviving star of Gone With the Wind, has died.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Joker" Director Shares Pics From The Crew's Last Day Of Filming"Joker" director Todd Phillips shared some dope images recently from the crew's last day of shooting to celebrate Phoenix's epic win at the Oscars.By Keenan Higgins
- EntertainmentRami Malek In Line To Play A James Bond Villain In "Bond 25"Rami Malek is cashing on his Oscar triumph.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentRidley Scott Is Developing A Sequel To GladiatorIt will not feature Russel Crowe. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentOscar Winner Viola Davis Has Regrets About "The Help"The actress doesn't feel that the film allowed for her character's voice to be heard.By Joseph Coffey-Slattery
- EntertainmentMahershala Ali Takes His Early Rap Career With Stretch & BobbitoMahershala Ali talks his history as a rapper.By Matt F