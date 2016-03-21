ordered
- MusicRich The Kid Ordered To Pay Estranged Wife $11K A Month For Child Support: ReportRich The Kid and his estranged wife are trying to settle their divorce out of court through private meditation.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMariah Carey's Ex-Assistant Countersues, Alleges Physical Violence & RacismMariah Carey's ex-assistant fires back at her class action suit.By Devin Ch
- MusicPras Files Papers To Recoup $37.5 Million Seized By The FedsPras wants his liquid assets returned ASAP.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's $30K Bounty On Tadoe: Cops Know He Outted HimselfCops in NY hold "all the aces" if they ever run into Tekashi 6ix9ine again.By Devin Ch
- MusicFloyd Mayweather & DJ Khaled Sued Over Alleged Connection To Cryptocurrency ScamInvestors have grouped Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled into their lawsuit against Centra Tech.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Reportedly Forced To Stay In Philadelphia While Out On BailMeek will not be able to leave Philadelphia, according to court documents.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAkon Ordered To Pay $164K For Missing Payments On Lease SpaceAkon reportedly has to fork over $164K dollars for missing payments on some space he leased a few years ago.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsChief Keef Ordered To Pay $82K For Skipping A ShowChief Keef was a no-show at last year's Auburn concert, costing him $82k in the long wrong.By Kevin Goddard