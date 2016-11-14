opioids
- RelationshipsLil Mo Says Abusive Marriage Led To An Opioid Addiction In Her Latest InterviewLil Mo made it through one of the biggest battles of her life, and she's now sharing that pain with the world on "The Breakfast Club."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicFamous Dex's Drug Habits Are Being Monitored Closely By His TeamDex's team is on the lookout. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDemi Lovato's Mom Details Overdose Incident: "Conscious But She's Not Talking"She speaks about her daughter's near-death experience for the first time. By Zaynab
- MusicDemi Lovato's Assistant Reportedly Believed She Was Dead After OD'ingDemi Lovato has reportedly agreed to go to rehab.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDemi Lovato Is Too Sick To Consider Rehab: ReportThe singer remains in the same medical center, a week after her initial hospitalization.By Zaynab
- MusicThe Game Cautions Against Opioid Abuse In Powerful IG PostThe Game has a message for those thinking of recreational pill use. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMeek Mill Says He Was Scared To Tell His Parole Officer About His Drug AddictionMeek Mill is using his own experiences to fight for criminal justice reform. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKanye West's Slavery Comments Caused By Him Not Taking Meds: ReportPeople close to Kanye reportedly believe that his slavery comments were a result of the rapper being off his meds.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Reveals He Became Addicted To Opioids After Having LiposuctionKanye West delivers an impassioned speech where he reveals an opioid addiction.By Alex Zidel
- InterviewsVic Mensa Condemns Pill Popping, Speaks On Lil Peep's DeathVic Mensa is not at all down with the pill-popping culture in rap, sharing his thoughts on the subject in a new interview with HNHH.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Yams-Dedicated A$AP Foundation Strives To Raise Awareness On Drug AbuseCelebrate A$AP Yams' birthday by donating to the A$AP Foundation, which seeks to remedy drug abuse with increased awareness and prevention tactics. By Angus Walker