- GamingLil Durk Bitter Over "NBA 2K20 Soundtrack" Omission: "We Gotta Have A Long Talk""Free Lil Durk" takes on a whole other meaning.By Devin Ch
- SocietySpike Lee Reacts To Oscar Snub: "Not My Job To Be The Culture Police"Spike Lee isn't letting the critical snub stop his political charge on creative lines.By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Says "Thank U, Next" To Grammys, Will Boycott This Year's GalaAriana Grande and the Grammys reach an impasse over the song curation of her medley performance.By Devin Ch
- SportsShaquille O'Neal To Rudy Gobert: "There's No Crying In Basketball Rudy, Man Up"Shaquille O'Neal picks on another NBA center, past or present.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "Arms Around You" Excludes Rio Santana For Big FeaturesSinger Rio Santana's has been teasing the collaboration with XXXTENTACION since 2017.By Aron A.
- TVNicki Minaj Updates Fans On Tour Setback & Potential "Future" ReplacementNicki Minaj clarifies her stance on the "NICKIHNDRXX" Tour.By Devin Ch
- MusicFaith Evans' Marriage License Excludes The Notorious B.I.G. As First Husband: ReportThe singer blames the court for the omission.By Zaynab
- MusicJay Critch's Album "Hood Favorite" Dropping In JulyJay Critch's new album "Hood Favorite" tabbed for July.By Devin Ch