- CrimeJussie Smollett Claims Osundairo Brothers Wanted $1 Million Each Not To Testify: ReportSmollett also asked a white prosecutor to not use the n-word when reading back his texts out of respect for Black people in the courtroom.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJussie Smollett Case Forces Osundairo Bros. Into DestitutionJussie Smollett was recently indicted on new charges, but the scandal has caused Abel and Ola Osundairo to fall on hard times.By Erika Marie
- RandomJussie Smollett Faces Two Cases, Osundairo Brothers Will Testify Against Him: ReportThe beat goes on.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentOsundairo Brothers' Business Is Booming After Jussie Smollett Charges DroppedThe brothers have been capitalizing off of their moment in the limelight.By Erika Marie
- MusicJussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Abel Osundairo Wins Amateur Boxing Fight With TKOThe footage shows that he's a force in the ring.By Erika Marie
- MusicJussie Smollett Controversy May Derail Renewal Of Next "Empire" SeasonThe show has yet to be renewed for another season.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Charges: Osundairo Brothers Feel "Taken Advantage Of"The Osundairo brothers' attorney appeared today on "Good Morning America."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Attack: Brothers Express "Tremendous Regret"The Osundairo brothers have issued a public apology through their lawyer.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Alleged Attackers' Homophobic Frank Ocean Tweets SurfaceMaybe the attack really was based on Jussie Smollett's sexuality.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Texted Brothers Before Attack: "Need Your Help On The Low"Jussie texted Abel Osundairo if they could talk face to face.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Staged Attack Because He Was Unhappy With "Empire" SalaryHe paid the two brothers by check to attack him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJussie Smollett To Appear Before Grand Jury, Faces Possible Indictment: ReportThe ongoing case may be turned against the victim.By Zaynab
- MusicJussie Smollett Reportedly Rehearsed Attack With "Empire" ExtrasAbimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo were alleged paid $4000 to play their part.By Zaynab
- Entertainment"Empire" Cast & The Nigerians Arrested In Jussie Smollett Case Are Tight: ReportThe brothers do not fit the profile.By Zaynab