- SneakersOklahoma Sooners Receive Incredible Air Jordan 5 PEJumpman continues to bless its schools with some dope PEs.By Alexander Cole
- FootballOklahoma Sooners Name Former ‘Bama QB Jalen Hurts StarterJalen Hurts will be the starting QB for Oklahoma Sooners.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsKyler Murray NFL Combine: Height, Weight, Measurements RevealedMurray checks in a littler shorter, slightly heavier than Russell Wilson did.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKyler Murray's Coach At Oklahoma Says NFL Decision "Made Sense"Murray had to choose between two sports.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyler Murray Is Now Fully Committed To Playing NFL FootballMurray has finally made up his mind.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyler Murray Receives High Praise From NFL Legend Warren MoonMoon is a big fan of Kyler Murray.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNick Saban Says Jalen Hurts Transfer Was "Probably Best Thing For His Future"Nick Saban kept it classy with his response to Jalen Hurts.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDoug Flutie Says Kyler Murray's Height Won't MatterFlutie knows what it's like to be a short NFL QB.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlabama QB Jalen Hurts Announces Transfer To Oklahoma SoonersHurts headed to Big-12 to play for Sooners.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSaquon Barkley Thinks Kyler Murray Will Be Great In The NFLMurray recently declared for the NFL draft.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOklahoma’s Kyler Murray Declares For NFL DraftMurray pursuing his options in the NFL.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKyler Murray Wants “Big Time Money” From A’s Or He’ll Enter NFL DraftMurray expected to declare for NFL Draft before today's deadline.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKyler Murray Is Expected To Declare For The NFL DraftThe Sooners QB is also an Oakland A's draft pick.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTrae Young Announces He'll Enter NBA DraftTrae Young is NBA bound.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsOklahoma Freshman Trae Young Ties NCAA RecordTrae. Young.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTwitter Reacts To Baker Mayfield Being Named Heisman Trophy WinnerMayfield becomes the sixth Oklahoma Sooner to earn the distinction.By Milca P.
- SportsOklahoma Sooners' Lead Running Back Accused Of RapeOU's Rodney Anderson accused of sexual assault.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsOU's Baker Mayfield Makes Lewd Gesture, Says "F**k You" To OpponentsBaker Mayfield have his opponents (and viewers) an eyeful. By Matt F
- SportsOklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Shuts Down Mia KhalifaBaker Mayfield hits Mia Khalifa with the block button.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsFormer Oklahoma Football Player Accused Of Pimping Out A Former CheerleaderWild story out of OU.By Kyle Rooney