oblivion
- NewsBlack Noi$e Employs Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, MIKE & More On "Oblivion"Black Noi$e just came through with his new project "Oblivion" which features production that sounds out of this world.By Alexander Cole
- MusicT-Pain Announces "1UP" Tour DatesT-Pain will be hitting the road in March.By Aron A.
- Music VideosT-Pain Is A Wedding Singer In New "May I" VideoT-Pain & Mr. Talkbox come through with a new video for Valentine's Day.By Chantilly Post
- MusicWatch T-Pain Provide Hilarious Commentary As He Draws A Self-Portrait"When I was a kid, I only doodled pictures of vaginas."By Trevor Smith
- MusicT-Pain Talks Going Broke: "I Had To Borrow Money To Get Burger King"T-Pain speaks honestly about hitting rock bottom, his comeback, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsT-Pain "Oblivion" ReviewAfter a long time out of the eye of music listeners, T-Pain has returned with his 5th studio album. But is it too late for the man who brought autotune to the top?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- MusicT-Pain Blames Himself For Unpaid "Tha Carter III" RoyaltiesT-Pain chops it up with The Breakfast Club in this new interview.By Rose Lilah
- NewsT-Pain Commands Respect On "Straight"T-Pain continues to kill the game on his new song "Straight."By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesStream T-Pain's Finally Released "Oblivion"T-Pain is back in full. By Chantilly Post
- NewsT-Pain & Tiffany Evans Connect On "Textin' My Ex"T-Pain recruits Tiffany Evans for "Textin' My Ex."By Aron A.
- NewsT-Pain Releases A "Mashup" Of Classic HitsT-Pain & Kurt Hugo Schneider release a stripped down medley of Pain's definitive tracks.By Aron A.