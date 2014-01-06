nobody's smiling
- NewsCommon Announces "Nobody's Smiling" Tour With Jay ElectronicaCommon announces a string of tour dates with collaborator Jay Electronica.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsVince Staples Talks Working With Common, Explains Inspiration For "Hell Can Wait" EPVince Staples dicusses his new "Hell Can Wait" EP and working with Common on "Nobody's Smiling" in an exclusive interview with HNHH.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsCommon's First Week Sales For "Nobody's Smiling"Common moves 24,000 copies of "Nobody's Smiling" opening week.By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Common "Nobody's Smiling"Common's latest project "Nobody's Smiling" is his most personal, while he brings out the best in the guest rappers.By Brian Josephs
- NewsCommon Is No Longer On G.O.O.D. MusicCommon reveals to Sway In The Morning he's not actually signed to G.O.O.D. Music anymore.By Rose Lilah
- NewsCommon Feat. Jhene Aiko "Blak Majik (Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance)" VideoWatch a new live performance from Common Sense and Jhene Aiko.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsCity To CityListen to a Target bonus track off Common's new album, "City To City."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCommon On The Breakfast ClubPeep Common's new interview with The Breakfast Club.By Rose Lilah
- NewsCommon Reveals "Nobody Smiling" Tracklist [Update: Stream The Entire Album]Common has shared the tracklist for his upcoming studio album, "Nobody Smiling".By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentCan Hip-Hop Stop The Violence In Chicago?Over Memorial Day weekend Chance The Rapper started the #SaveChicago campaign to curb violence in the "Windy City." With more meaningful new artists coming from that region than ever before, can there be a unified movement for peace in the streets of "Chiraq?"By Jake Rohn
- NewsCommon On "The Truth" With Elliott WilsonCommon meets up with Elliott Wilson to discuss his upcoming album "Nobody's Smiling" on "The Truth."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsCommon Talks Collabo With Jhené Aiko, KimYe WeddingCommon sits down with Rap-Up TV to discuss his upcoming collaboration with Jhené Aiko and the Kanye West/Kim Kardashian wedding. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsSpeak My PieceCommon shares another "Nobody's Smiling" cut, "Speak My Piece."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsCommon Shares Artwork For "Nobody's Smiling" Featuring G Count And King Louie [Update: Official Standard/Deluxe Covers Released]Common reveals plan to feature young Chicago artists on multiple versions of "Nobody's Smiling" artwork.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsCommon Signs To Def Jam, Announces "Nobody's Smiling" Release DateCommon inks a deal with major label Def Jam and sets a release date for "Nobody's Smiling."By Rose Lilah
- NewsKingdomListen to Common's new leak "Kingdom" featuring Vince Staples.By Rose Lilah
- SongsMade In Black AmericaCommon and Ab-Soul connect on "Made In Black America."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCommon Announces New Album With No I.D. "Nobody's Smiling"Common reveals he's working on a new album with producer No I.D., "Nobody's Smiling."By Rose Lilah