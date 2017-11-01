No_One Ever Really Dies
- SongsDrake Adds A Verse To N*E*R*D & Rihanna's "Lemon"Drizzy joins RiRi and P on "Lemon."By Milca P.
- Original ContentWho Dropped The Best Album On December 15th?Who won December 15th? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicN.E.R.D Perform "Lemon" & "1000" On "Jimmy Kimmel Live"N.E.R.D. gave Jimmy Kimmel the best performance his show's ever seen.By Chantilly Post
- NewsN.E.R.D. Taps Gucci Mane & Wale For "Voila"N.E.R.D. brings Gucci Mane & Wale into the fold for "Voila."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStream N.E.R.D's "No One Ever Really Dies" AlbumOut now, stream N.E.R.D's highly anticipated new album "No_One Ever Really Dies," featuring Kendrick Lamar, Future, Andre 3000 & more.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsN.E.R.D, Kendrick Lamar & M.I.A. Team Up For "Kites"N.E.R.D, Kendrick Lamar, and M.I.A. deliver a "No_One Ever Really Dies" standout. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPharrell Compares Kendrick Lamar To Miles Davis & John ColtranePharrell compares Kendrick's pen game to Miles Davis' trumpet playing. PBy Aron A.
- NewsKendrick Lamar & Frank Ocean Connect For N.E.R.D.'s "Don't Don't Do It!"N.E.R.D.'s "Don't Don't Do It" features an assist from Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosWatch N.E.R.D.’s Video For “1000” Featuring FutureCheck out N.E.R.D.'s new powerful video for "1000" featuring Future.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicN.E.R.D. Connect With Future To Keep It "1000"N.E.R.D. and Future link up for an interesting collaboration.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicN.E.R.D. Reveal Covert Art, Release Date For Upcoming AlbumGet your N.E.R.D. on this holiday season. By Matt F
- NewsAndre 3000 Emerges To Spit A Verse On N.E.R.D.'s "Rollinem 7's"Andre 3000 comes through with the rare verse on "Rollinem 7's."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicN.E.R.D Preview New Album At ComplexConThe new album features Kendrick Lamar, Future, Rihanna, and more.By Milca P.
- NewsN.E.R.D Make Their Triumphant Return With Rihanna-Assisted "Lemon"N.E.R.D. and Rihanna come through on "Lemon." By Aron A.