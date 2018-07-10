no comment
- RelationshipsSteve Harvey Finally Addresses Daughter Lori Harvey & Future's RelationshipSteve Harvey says he knows "nothing" about them dating.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Girlfriends Appear Tight Lipped With Reporters After His Bail Was Denied: WatchJocelyn Savage & Azriel Clary weren't having it.By hnhh
- MusicPost Malone Supports #MuteRKelly: He Did Some "F**ked Up Shit""I think essentially it is the right thing to do."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Remains Tight-Lipped On Bill Cosby's Prison SentenceKevin Hart doesn't care to talk about Bill Cosby. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSelena Gomez Has Nothing To Say About Ex Justin Bieber's EngagementSelena Gomez has no comment.
By Chantilly Post