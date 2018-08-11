niya rucker
- GossipCasanova Sued Over Alleged Assault At NYC Diner: ReportA woman claims that Casanova had people beat her down after she was filming the rapper.By Aron A.
- MusicCasanova Assault Caught On Video: WatchSurveillance footage shows a chokehold.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicCasanova To Turn Himself In On Wednesday After Alleged Diner Assault: ReportCasanova will reportedly surrender to cops tomorrow over the alleged assault of a woman at a diner this past weekend.By Aron A.
- MusicCasanova Denies Assaulting Woman In Diner, Warrant Issued For His ArrestCasanova's attorney spoke on his behalf while he abstains from the law.By Devin Ch
- MusicCasanova & His Entourage Accused Of Attacking Woman In Manhattan DinerCasanova is being accused of brutally attacking a women he suspected of "voyeurism."By Devin Ch