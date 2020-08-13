Nightmare Vacation
- Original ContentRico Nasty On Pandemic Takeaways, New Music & Potential Flo Milli Collab ProjectAhead of Red Bull's SoundClash with Rico Nasty and Danny Brown, we caught up with the "Nightmare Vacation" rapper to talk creative process, pandemic takeaways, and the awkwardness of virtual shows. By Aron A.
- Music VideosRico Nasty Gets Raunchy With New Visual For "Pussy Poppin"Rico Nasty has always had a knack for the visual side of things.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRico Nasty Reveals She Already Has 6 Songs Ready For New AlbumRico Nasty says she already has 6 new songs ready for her next album in our latest interview. By Madusa S.
- Original ContentRico Nasty Reacts To Cardi B's $88K Purse, Teyana Taylor's Retirement & Reveals New Album DirectionOn the tenth day of HNHH's "12 Days of Christmas", Rico Nasty tells us about her love-hate relationship with Amazon, how women dominated rap in 2020, how her life changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Teyana Taylor's retirement, and more. By Alex Zidel
- NewsRico Nasty Drops Debut Album "Nightmare Vacation" Ft. Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd & MoreThe rapper says this album helped shape her as a person.By Erika Marie
- MusicRico Nasty Enlists Gucci Mane, Trippie Redd & More For "Nightmare Vacation"Rico Nasty's new project is due out this Friday.By Aron A.
- NewsRico Nasty Returns With New Single "OhFr?"Rico Nasty fires up a strange banger for hew brand new single "Oh Fr?", the latest drop from her upcoming "Nightmare Vacation" album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRico Nasty Reveals "Nightmare Vacation" Release Date & CoverRico Nasty will finally be releasing her new album "Nightmare Vacation" on December 4.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRico Nasty Releases "Don't Like Me" With Gucci Mane & Don ToliverRico Nasty releases her new single "Don't Like Me" from her upcoming album, featuring Gucci Mane and Don Toliver.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRico Nasty Releases Her Latest "Nightmare Vacation" Single "Own It"Rico Nasty releases her incredibly dope new single and video "Own It."By Alex Zidel
- NewsRico Nasty Releases New Song & Video "iPhone"Rico Nasty is back with her new single "iPhone," the first single from her upcoming debut album "Nightmare Vacation."By Alex Zidel