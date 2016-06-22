new english
- MusicTravis Scott "Loves" "Life Of Desiigner" Project According To DesiignerDesiigner continues to tease his long-awaited debut album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDesiigner & PnB Rock Have A Joint Album Coming SoonDesiigner & PnB Rock about to have flames on the way. By Aron A.
- MusicDesiigner Teases "The Life Of Desiigner" And "New English 2"Desiigner promises yet another project, "New English 2."By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosDesiigner Feat. King Savage "Zombie Walk" VideoWatch Desiigner's new cinematic short film for "Zombie Walk," off his "New English" tape.By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: July 13A weekly look at the performance of r'n'b and hip-hop albums on the Billboard 200.By Chris Tart
- News5 Producers You May Not Know On Desiigner's "New English"Get to know the producers behind "New English."By Danny Schwartz
- MixtapesStream Desiigner's "New English" MixtapeDesiigner's debut project was shared through Tidal last night.By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesDesiigner Reveals Title Of Upcoming Mixtape"New English" is complete and coming soon.By Trevor Smith