Nev Schulman
- MusicAriana Grande Expresses Interest To Guest Host On "Catfish"Ariana Grande may do a little something on "Catfish."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNev Schulman Has His Eye On Cardi B As "Catfish" Co-hostCardi B has a whole new opportunity on her hands.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Catfish" Host Max Joseph Steps Down From The MTV SeriesJoseph is moving on from MTV.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNev Schulman Is "Doing Much Better" After Being Cleared Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations"I’m just so thankful and grateful to everyone.”By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Catfish" Resumes Production As Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims Found BaselessNev Schulman clears his name and gets his show back.By Matthew Parizot
- TVMTV Halts Production On "Catfish" Amid Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct ClaimsThe company is investigation these newly-unearthed allegations. By David Saric
- Entertainment"Catfish" Host Nev Schulman Denies Sexual Misconduct AllegationsMore details on Nev Schulman's sexual misconduct case has arrived. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Catfish" Host Nev Schulman Accused Of Sexual MisconductNev Schulman is accused of some serious wrongdoing. By Chantilly Post