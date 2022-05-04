Netflix Is A Joke Festival
- Pop CultureNetflix Won't Air Dave Chappelle's Hollywood Bowl Set Where He Was Attacked: ReportLast week, an armed Isaiah Lee stormed the stage and attacked the comedian but fans won't see it go down on the platform.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDave Chappelle's Attacker Won't Be Charged With Felony: ReportThe D.A.'s office declined to file felony charges against the man who attacked Dave Chappelle. By Aron A.
- MusicDave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee Released A Song About Comedian Back In 2020On "Dave Chappell," Lee raps, "Walkin’ straight into da Bowl," seemingly referencing the Hollywood Bowl where the attack went down.By Erika Marie