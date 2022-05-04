netflix is a joke
- TVMo'Nique Teases Her Latest Netflix Comedy Special"My Name is Mo'Nique" will stream on Netflix this spring. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureAmy Schumer Reveals Another Joke She Wasn't Allowed To Use At The OscarsAmy Schumer performed another joke she wasn't allowed to say at the Oscars.By Cole Blake
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Addresses Ye Drama At Netflix's Comedy Festival: Watch"Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs. Doubtfire?” the comedian asked his audience.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDave Chappelle's Attacker Won't Be Charged With Felony: ReportThe D.A.'s office declined to file felony charges against the man who attacked Dave Chappelle. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureChris Rock Cracks Will Smith Joke After Man Attacks Dave ChappelleChris Rock wasted no time joking about Will Smith's slap after Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage in L.A.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Attacked On Stage During Netflix Is A Joke FestivalPolice said Dave Chappelle's attacker was carrying a knife and a replica gun when he assaulted the comedian on stage.
