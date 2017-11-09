netflix bright
- EntertainmentLil Yachty Is A Proud "Big Mouth" Fan And Wants A Part In Season 3Lil Yachty has aspirations to voice a character on Netflix's "Big Mouth." By hnhh
- EntertainmentNetflix & Will Smith Make Streaming Service History With "Bright" SequelThe David Ayer directed film will be one to remember. By Chantilly Post
- NewsStream The Soundtrack To Netflix's "Bright"Stream the star-studded soundtrack to Netflix's upcoming film "Bright."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLogic & Rag'N'Bone Join Forces For New Song "Broken People"Listen to Logic & Rag'N'Bone Man's new collab "Broken People," off the upcoming soundtrack to Netflix's "Bright."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFuture, Ty Dolla $ign & Kiiara Link Up For "Darkside"Future & Ty Dolla $ign recruit Kiiara for a cut off the "Bright" Soundtrack. By Aron A.