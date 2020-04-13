Neffeteria Pugh
- GramO.T. Genasis, Malika Haqq Face Wrath Of Keyshia Cole's Other Sister Elite NoelO.T. Genasis & Malika Haqq become targets for Elite Noel, Keyshia Cole's sister and Frankie Lons's daughter.By Erika Marie
- BeefO.T. Genasis & Keyshia Cole's Sister Neffe Trade Savage InsultsO.T. Genasis has attempted to quiet his storm with Keyshia Cole, but her sister Neffe wants all the smoke.By Erika Marie
- GramO.T. Genasis Apologizes To Keyshia Cole, Says He Was Just JokingO.T. Genasis recently received backlash for comments he made about Keyshia Cole, and now he's saying he wants to end the beef.By Erika Marie
- GramKeyshia Cole's Sister Neffe Goes Off On O.T. Genasis After Crude RemarksKeyshia Cole's sister Neffe has stepped up to defend her against O.T. Genasis and his recent comments about the R&B singer.By Erika Marie