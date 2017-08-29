national suicide prevention lifeline
- MusicLogic "1-800-273-8255" Hit Actually Saved Lives From Suicide, Says Study: ReportAccording to a new study, Logic's suicide prevention hit is directly linked to an increase in calls for help.By Erika Marie
- MusicLogic's "1-800-273-8255" Goes Five Times PlatinumAnother milestone for Logic.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentTina Turner Spreads The Ashes Of Her Oldest Son, Who Committed SuicideTina Turner says this was her saddest moment. By Karlton Jahmal
- FoodNetflix Will Continue To Stream Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" After Fan SupportBourdain will be a mainstay on Netflix. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith Admits That She Contemplated SuicideJada opened up about mental health. By Karlton Jahmal
- FoodAnthony Bourdain Revealed His Depression On "Parts Unknown"Bourdain spoke about his depression candidly on his show. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLogic's Grammys Performance Helped Triple Calls To National Suicide Prevention LifelineFollowing Logic's performance last weekend at the Grammy's, the suicide prevention hotline saw a big spike in phone calls.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLogic's VMA Performance Increases Suicide Prevention CallsKesha & Logic have helped increased the number of calls the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline receives by 50%.By Aron A.