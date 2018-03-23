nation
- SocietyVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Survives Alleged Assassination AttemptNicolas Maduro vows to get his revenge.ByDevin Ch2.7K Views
- SocietyJeff Sessions Cites Old Passage Used By Slave Owners To Defend Donald TrumpJeff Sessions tried to defend Trump's child separation policy.ByDevin Ch3.9K Views
- SocietyAmerica Has Had Nearly 300 School Shootings Since 2009; More Than Any G7 CountryThis is a particularly troubling statistic. ByDavid Saric1390 Views
- MusicCardi B Suspicious Of Government Spending, Diddy Co-SignsCardi B continues to speak on behalf of the everyday man or woman on the corner.ByDevin Ch15.8K Views