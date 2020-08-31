my life 4hunnid
- NumbersYG's "My Life 4Hunnid" Scores Impressive First-Week NumbersFollowing the release of his fifth studio album "My Life 4Hunnid," YG found himself looking at an impressive opening week. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosYG Drops Hilarious New Video For "Jealous" Starring Trump ImpersonatorHe even got the orange tan on point too.By Dre D.
- Music VideosYG Has The Whole Block Doing The "Blood Walk" In New VideoThe Bompton rapper releases the visuals for the red rag anthem.By Dre D.
- NewsYG, Gunna, & Ty Dolla $ign Get Explicit On "Surgery"YG, Gunna, & Ty Dolla $ign blend their styles on "Surgery."By Alexander Cole
- NewsYG Goes Off On Undeniable Banger "Jealous"YG's new album starts off with a bang.By Alexander Cole
- NewsYG & Lil Tjay Look Back At The Come-Up On "Hate On Me"YG and Lil Tjay have some questions in the moody "My Life 4Hunnid" cut.By Dre D.
- MusicYG Reveals "MY LIFE 4HUNNID" Tracklist: Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, & MoreYG unveils his tracklist for "MY LIFE 4HUNNID", which features Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Gunna, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYG Won't Speak As Much About Nipsey Hussle: "I Want To Let The Homie Rest"He also talked about creating "FGT (F*ck Donald Trump)" with Nipsey back in 2016 months before the last presidential election.By Erika Marie
- MusicYG Reveals Lil Wayne Feature On New Album, Cites Tupac As Album's InfluenceYG draws parallels to Tupac Shakur's life, claiming that he had a major influence on his new album "MY LIFE 4HUNNID".By Alex Zidel
- NewsYG Releases New Album's Lead Single "Out On Bail"YG releases his new single "Out On Bail," which he says represents the tone of his new album "MY LIFE 4HUNNID".By Alex Zidel
- MusicYG Reveals Artwork & Release Date For Upcoming "My Life 4Hunnid"YG announces an October release date for his follow up to "4Real 4Real."By Dre D.
- MusicYG Announces Upcoming Album "MY LIFE 4HUNNID"YG announces an October release date for his fifth studio album. By Aron A.