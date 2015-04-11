MTV News
- MusicMTV News Shut Down Amid Paramount LayoffsMTV News shutters its doors amid challenges in the industry.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLL Cool J Addresses Drake Comparisons & Creating A Lane For Love Songs In RapLL Cool J chatted about being one of the first rap artists to make love songs and how that has influenced artists like Drake.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. On Lil Xan: "Not Aware Of How Much Work Went Into Making It Where Pac Made It""The younger generation feels that respect comes from the disrespect of the former generation."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Reveals What Kanye West Helped Him Realize While ShoppingKanye West helped Lil Uzi Vert realize he needed to swag his whole family out. By Aron A.
- InterviewsMacklemore "Fully Human" Mini-DocMacklemore opens up about fatherhood, drug relapse, "Thrift Shop," & sophomore album in new interview.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsT.I. & Tiny Dispense Expert Relationship AdviceT.I. & Tiny went on MTV News to share bits of relationship advice.By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsFabolous Remembers His First DJ Clue FreestyleWatch Fabolous talk about his name and first DJ Clue freestyle.By Kevin Goddard