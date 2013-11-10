mtv ema
- MusicJanet Jackson Stands For Women Who've "Been Stifled" In Powerful EMA Speech"I stand with you. You are my sisters.”By Chantilly Post
- MusicCamila Cabello & Ariana Grande Bond Over High Ponytails: "How Do You Do It"Camila & Ariana took their little hair chat to Twitter.By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj & Halsey Set To Perform At MTV's Europe Music AwardsNicki Minaj confirmed as the go-to feature for the European Music Awards.By Devin Ch
- MusicJanet Jackson To Receive MTV EMA's Global Icon AwardMiss Jackson will be heading to Spain soon to take home a prestigious award. By Chantilly Post
- MusicEminem Not Sure Why He Won MTV EMA For "Best Hip-Hop"Eminem was stunned when his name was called. By Matt F
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "Humble" Wins Best Video At MTV EMAKendrick Lamar takes home another award, courtesy of the MTV EMA's. By Matt F
- NewsThe Weeknd Performs “Starboy” Live At 2016 MTV EMA’sWatch The Weeknd perform his new single “Starboy” live at the MTV EMA’s.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsNicki Minaj Debuts "Bed Of Lies" Featuring Skylar Grey At MTV EMAsNicki Minaj debuts a new track at the MTV EMAs.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsRon Burgundy Presents Eminem With Global Icon AwardWatch Ron Burgundy Presents Eminem With Global Icon AwardBy Rose Lilah
- NewsMiley Cyrus Smokes Weed On Stage At MTV EMAsWatch Miley Cyrus Smokes Weed On Stage At MTV EMAsBy Rose Lilah
- NewsEminem Performs "Berzerk" & "Rap God" At MTV EMAsWatch Eminem Performs "Berzerk" & "Rap God" At MTV EMAsBy Rose Lilah