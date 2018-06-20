moviepass
- RandomMoviePass Shutting Down Subscription ServiceMoviePass is closing down shop.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentMoviePass Puts Hold On Its Services To Improve Mobile App & MoreMoviePass wants to better its service.By Aida C.
- SocietyMoviePass Chief Product Officer Exits After 6 MonthsHere's the latest in MoviePass news.By Milca P.
- TechMoviepass Gets Rid Of Annual Subscription PlansBy Milca P.
- Entertainment"The Terminator" Reboot Reveals Older Militant Sarah ConnorHe said he'd be back. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMoviePass' Parent Company Asks For $1.2 Billion To Stay In BusinessThe subscription service has hit a financial rough patch. By David Saric
- SocietyBox Office Ticket Sales Up 8% Thanks To Blockbuster Films In First Half of 2018Things are looking back up for the film industry.By Milca P.
- MoviesMoviePass Introducing Surge Pricing For Popular FilmsMoviePass will be making some changes in July.By Milca P.
- MoviesAMC Announces Monthly Subscriptions For $19.95The theatre chain has implemented their own premium service. By David Saric