money longer
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Wins The Title For Rolling Loud's Biggest RockstarLil Uzi Vert is one of rap's most exciting performers. By Angus Walker
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Earns Second Platinum Single With "Money Longer"Lil Uzi Vert's "Money Longer" has sold over a million units.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Gets Props From The Game And His SonThe Game and his son vibe to Lil Uzi Vert's "Money Longer."By hnhh
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "You Was Right" Goes PlatinumLil Uzi Vert has a solo track certified platinum for the first time in his career.By hnhh