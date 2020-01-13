Monday Night Football
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Chris Stapleton Cover "In The Air Tonight" As Monday Night Football ThemeThe two kicked off ESPN and ABC's broadcasts of two games, ushering in a creative reimagining of a classic for this new anthem.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAaron Rodgers' Jets Debut RevealedThe NFL pulled out all the stops for Rodgers' first game as a Jet.By Ben Mock
- SportsJoe Buck Expertly Claps Back At HaterJoe Buck can be a polarizing figure.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Griffin III Apologizes After Using Racial Slur On Live TVRobert Griffin III made an unfortunate mistake last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDan Orlovsky Hilariously Fails At Covering Up Fart On MNF BroadcastDan Orlovsky came clean after the game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJoe Buck & Troy Aikman To Join Monday Night Football, Fans ReactESPN is making a massive change.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPeyton Manning Gets NSFW During Monday Night Football MishapPeyton Manning was the talk of the NFL broadcasting world last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Set To Curate Music For "Monday Night Football" This SeasonThe OVO imprint will be all over this season's "Monday Night Football." By Aron A.
- SportsLamar Jackson Denies Bathroom Break During Game: "I Didn't Pull A Paul Pierce"After being teased for pooping during the fourth, Jackson set the record straight.By Erika Marie
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Would Be Underpaid, Even With $1 Billion Contract: Ravens DC SaysThe Ravens' Defensive Coordinator has a ton of praise for Patrick Mahomes.By Cole Blake
- TVPeyton Manning Could Receive Massive Payday From ESPNPeyton Manning is being scoped out for a potential Monday Night Football gig.By Alexander Cole
- TVTony Romo Set To Receive Record-Breaking Offer From ESPN: ReportRomo is one of the best color analysts in football.By Alexander Cole