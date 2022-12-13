Robert Griffin III is perhaps one of the biggest “what-ifs” in the history of the NFL. He famously had an amazing rookie season with the Washington Commanders, however, he ultimately ran into injury issues. Eventually, RGIII bounced around the NFL, but never got an opportunity to be a fully-fledged starter again.

Subsequently, Griffin became an on-air personality over at ESPN, where he gets to co-host the pre-game show for Monday Night Football. Griffin is working alongside the likes of Steve Young and Booger McFarland, and so far, he has been regarded as a rising star in the commentary world.

Robert Griffin III stands on the field prior to the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Robert Griffin III Makes A Mistake

Unfortunately, Griffin made a huge mistake last night. While speaking about Jalen Hurts, Griffin used a slur that has a very negative historical context associated with it. In the clip down below, you can hear what the slur in question was.

RGIII pushing the boundaries of analysis you can get on TV pic.twitter.com/2JsxHG0p8B — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 13, 2022

Consequently, Griffin began to go viral for all of the wrong reasons. The former quarterback was made aware of his error, and he immediately took to Twitter to apologize. Overall, it was an embarrassing moment for him.

“Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this,” Griffin began. “THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY. Was trying to say “those Bug-A-Boos” in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize.”

Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this. THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY. Was trying to say “those Bug-A-Boos” in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize. https://t.co/Dy4vVuigin pic.twitter.com/DL0lqcz0jK — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 13, 2022

At this moment, it doesn’t seem as though there will be any punishment for Griffin’s error. He has apologized for it, and in a few days, most will forget that he ever said it. Regardless, this was pretty bad, and RGIII knows it.

