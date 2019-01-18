Mixed Personalities
- MusicCole Bennett Recalls Rejecting Kanye West's Ideas For "Mixed Personalities" VideoCole Bennett said he had a "texting war" with Ye ahead of the release of YNW Melly's "Mixed Personalities." By Aron A.
- MusicYNW Melly's Manager Told Kanye West He Couldn't Get On "Mixed Personalities"Kanye West had to convince YNW Melly and his manager to jump on "Mixed Personalities." By Aron A.
- MusicYNW Melly & Kanye West's "Mixed Personalities" Goes PlatinumYNW Melly remains a cultural phenomenon. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentYNW Melly: 10 Essential SongsYNW Melly released an impressive list of songs before getting locked up. Here are the ones you need to hear.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Melly To Drop New "Free M&M" Mixtape From JailYNW Melly's discography is expanding. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWho Is YNW Melly? Everything You Need To KnowGet acquainted with infamous Florida rapper YNW Melly.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosYNW Melly Asks For Pardon In The "Mama Cry" Music VideoYNW Melly connects with Ma Dukes for his latest music video.By Devin Ch
- NewsYNW Melly Summons The "Gang" On His First Day OutYWN Melly bounces back with "Gang (First Day Out)."By Devin Ch
- Music VideosKanye West Joins YNW Melly For Robotic "Mixed Personalities" VisualsFuturistic love. By Karlton Jahmal