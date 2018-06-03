missed
- SportsIsaiah Thomas Scolds Russell Westbrook For Not Taking Open ShotWestbrook was wide open for a three or to go down the block, and Thomas chalked it up to a lack of confidence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipBre Tiesi Dismisses Claim That Nick Cannon Missed Valentine's DayIn fact, the real estate mogul clarified to Instagram haters that they celebrated the occasion over two days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMadlib Says Kendrick Lamar Wanted Him To Work On "To Pimp A Butterfly"Madlib says he was going to work with Kendrick Lamar on "To Pimp A Butterfly," but he missed the phone call.By Cole Blake
- SportsJa Morant Flies Over Kevin Love For Insane Narrowly Missed DunkJa Morant almost ended Kevin Love's career on Friday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicJeremy Lin Refused Entry For "Game 2" After Milwaukee Officials Couldn't ID HimSuck it haters, Jeremy Lin is going to the NBA Finals.By Devin Ch
- SportsLos Angeles Lakers Officially Miss Playoffs For 6th Season In A RowA sullen LeBron James says this wasn't the banner year he signed up for.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Misses Two Critical Free Throws As Lakers Fall To 0-3 On SeasonLeBron James played hero ball to get the game into overtime, but couldn't hit some key free throws to clinch the win. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAriana Grande & Pete Davidson Skip Emmy Awards To "Heal & Mend"The pop star needs rest.By Zaynab
- SportsWarriors' Klay Thompson Questionable For Game Two, Iguodala Remains DoubtfulStatus unclear for key players in Game Two.By Devin Ch