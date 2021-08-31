Miss Mercedes Morr
- Pop CultureDrake Dedicates “Certified Lover Boy” To Late IG Models Mercedes Morr & Nadia NtuliThe Canadian dropped his album this morning, two hours later than anticipated.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeMiss Mercedes Morr’s Family Speaks Out About The Instagram Model’s Tragic MurderIt was the model’s father, Mark, who discovered her body in her Texas apartment.By Hayley Hynes
- GramCardi B Blasts People Justifying Murder Of IG Model Miss Mercedes MorrJanae Gagnier was tragically killed in a murder-suicide at her Texas home, reportedly by a man who stalked her.By Erika Marie
- CrimeIG Model Miss Mercedes Morr Dies In Murder-Suicide: ReportPolice do not believe that the model, who has over 2 million followers on IG, had a relationship with her killer.By Erika Marie