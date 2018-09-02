mindset
- MusicYung Miami Reveals "Yams" Era Trailer And The Fans Are Ready For ItMiami teased this back at the beginning of January. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Describes How He Got To Where He Is NowFloyd Mayweather is a firm believer in positive thought.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDraymond Green Explains Why He Calls Himself The GOAT DefenderGreen is adamant about being the best at what he does.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Salutes Kyrie Irving's Virtuoso Performance Over The RaptorsKyrie changed his mindset on route to a statement victory over the Toronto Raptors.By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Reveals She Doesn't Want To "Conform" AnymoreA musical paradigm shift.By Zaynab
- PoliticsT.I. & Teyana Taylor Get Real On "You"Serving realness.By Zaynab
- MusicKodak Black On Sex: "That Sh*t Ain't Even All That To Me"Does this go beyond tunnel vision?By Zaynab
- MusicKodak Black On No Sex & "Champagne Diet": "World Don't Favor The Vultures"The newly-free man has made some changes in his lifestyle.By Zaynab