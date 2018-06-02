midtown
- SocietyHelicopter Crashes Into Midtown Manhattan SkyscraperA helicopter reportedly crash-landed atop a building in New York.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBow Wow's Reps Blame Ex Kiyomi Leslie For Instigating Violent AltercationBow Wow has been released on bond, as details concerning the "assault & battery" charge begin to surface.By Devin Ch
- MusicBow Wow Arrested For Alleged "Assault & Battery" Of A WomanBow Wow and a woman were arrested for assaulting each other in the wee hours of the morning.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine Takes Credit For "Love Sosa" Streams Going Up 200% In 24 Hours"I’ve brought u back from the dead. Welcome back."By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Continues His Mockery Of Chief Keef6ix9ine issues a web of insults including a mocking rendition of "Faneto"By Devin Ch