Michelle Tidball
- Pop CultureKanye West Loaned His Presidential Campaign Over $6.7 Million: ReportA new report states that Ye's campaign has already spent nearly $6 million in two months.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Withdraws Petition For New Jersey Ballot, Submits For WisconsinKanye West has removed his petition to be added to the New Jersey ballots in the upcoming election, but he reportedly turned in his paperwork to be included in Wisconsin.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKanye West Wants Jay-Z As His Running MateKanye West says that he wants to run with Jay-Z as his Vice President.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKanye West Reveals 2020 Running Mate, Confirms He Had COVID-19Kanye West outlines his Presidential platform in a new interview with Forbes, speaking on a coronavirus vaccine, abortion, and more.By Alex Zidel