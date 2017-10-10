Michael Smith
- SportsJemele Hill Explains Why She Made $200K Less Than "His & Hers" Co-Host Michael SmithShe called that ESPN deal "one of the worst contracts I ever signed."By Erika Marie
- SportsESPN's Michael Smith Leaves SportsCenter: ReportToday will be Smith's last day hosting SportsCenter.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentJemele Hill Responds To Jamie Foxx For Walking Out On ESPN InterviewHill says Foxx "unnecessarily made Mike look bad."By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx Walks Off ESPN Interview When Asked About Katie HolmesJamie Foxx aint with questions about his girlfriend Katie Holmes.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsESPN’s Michael Smith Says Company “Muted” Him And Jemele HillSmith expresses frustration with ESPN.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMichael Smith To Host SC6 By Himself In Wake Of Jemele Hill SuspensionMichael Smith returns to SC6 tonight.By Kyle Rooney