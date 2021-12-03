Mesha Collins
- GossipDrake's Alleged Stalker Files For Restraining Order Following $4 Billion Lawsuit: ReportMesha Collins is back at it. She once broke into his home and filed a $4 billion lawsuit against him, and now she wants a restraining order.By Erika Marie
- GossipDrake Fan Who Sued Him For $4Bil Was Arrested, Contacted His Lawyer Upon Release: ReportMesha Collins is reportedly back at it and has been trying to get in direct contact with the rapper through his lawyer.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDrake Gets $4 Billion Lawsuit By Crazed Fan Tossed Out: ReportShe sued him after being arrested for reportedly breaking into his home back in 2017.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDrake Faces $4 Billion Lawsuit From Woman Who Broke Into His House: ReportHis legal team has asked for the case to be thrown out. The woman reportedly had herself a drink and locked herself in one of his rooms.By Erika Marie