memphis depay
- SportsDutch Star Memphis Depay Trolls Charles Barkley After Beating USMNTMemphis Depay trolled Charles Barkley after the Netherlands knocked the U.S. out of the World Cup.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsChloe Bailey & Memphis Depay Dating Rumours Fly After Soccer Star Shares B-Day Tribute To "Queen" SingerHappy 24th Birthday, Chloe Bailey!By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Dismisses Memphis Depay Dating RumorsChloe Bailey says she is single and adds that she doesn't have the bandwidth to talk to multiple people at once. By Kyesha Jennings