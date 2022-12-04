Memphis Depay, star of the Netherlands, trolled Charles Barkley on Twitter after his team’s win over the United State Men’s National Team in the World Cup. Barkley had “guaranteed” the Netherlands would lose during an episode of Inside the NBA.

“Lotta bark, no bite,” the FC Barcelona player wrote over a photo of Barkley and the score of the match.

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 03: Memphis Depay of Netherlands celebrates scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“We’re going for the Netherlands, we’re opening up a can of whoop-ass,” Barkley had said, before guaranteeing “the Netherlands are in trouble. “

“Hey Tyler, my man No. 12. We’re going for it all. I want Spain, I want Brazil,” he further added, before listing Germany and France as well. “Oh, they got that boy [Kylian] Mbappe over there in France. He ain’t no joke but we’re going to beat the Netherlands.”

Depay, as well as Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries, scored to carry the Netherlands to a 3-1 win over the U.S. They will take on Argentina in the quarter-finals.

The U.S.’s next chance to compete in the World Cup will come in 2026 when they co-host the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico.

“Thank you guys so much for all the support. It really meant a lot to us,” U.S. star Christian Pulisic said after the match. “We’re sorry. We wanted it so bad, and I hope we gave you some kind of excitement and showed you what this country is about, what this team is about. Just thank you guys.”

Check out Memphis Depay’s message for Charles Barkley on Twitter below.

“I GUARANTEE THE NETHERLANDS IN TROUBLE" 🗣⚽️



Charles is all in on the @USMNT pic.twitter.com/QL5Idqydrk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 30, 2022

