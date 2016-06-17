meltycanon
- NewsFather Returns With "Young Hot Ebony 2" Featuring Zack Fox, Tony Shhnow & MoreHave you heard Father's latest release yet?By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFather Drops "Hu$band EP" With Six Hilarious & Addictive SongsFather's music is absurd, but never to the point of fault. By Noah C
- NewsFather Blesses Fans With New Track "A Lot On Ur Plate"Father connects with Meltycanon for track titled, "A Lot On Ur Plate."By Cole Blake
- Original ContentHow Awful Records Made Its Mark On Atlanta Hip-HopAwful Records is one of the most important independent labels in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, jump-starting the careers of Playboi Carti, iLoveMakonnen, KEY! and more.By Gus Fisher
- Original Content15 Soundcloud Producers Pushing Rap Boundaries15 producers on Soundcloud that are effectively exploring new sounds. By Alphonse Pierre
- NewsFather Is "Cruel" On His Latest SingleFather returns with his first solo single in a long time.By Aron A.
- NewsLil Yachty & Father Link Up On "Dreamboat Freestyle"Lil Yachty & Father unite on "Dreamboat Freestyle."By Aron A.
- NewsNo JumperEffortless swag surfin' from MTL's Wasiu. By Angus Walker