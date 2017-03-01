MCL
- SportsJoe Burrow Tears ACL & MCL, Suffers Extra Structural DamageJoe Burrow suffered the injury after an awkward hit during Sunday's Bengals game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Rodgers Cleared To Practice But Still "Iffy" For Sunday's GameAaron Rodgers is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.By Devin Ch
- SportsArizona Cardinals Sign David Johnson To 3-Year $39 Million ExtensionArizona Cardinal David Johnson scores the 3rd most lucrative deal at the running back position.By Devin Ch
- SportsSteph Curry Suffers Left Knee Injury In First Game BackSteph Curry is reported to have an MCL sprain.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsKevin Durant's MRI Results RevealedDurant could be back for the playoffs.By Kyle Rooney