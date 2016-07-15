mc4
- NewsFrench Montana Feat. A$AP Rocky "Said N Done" VideoFrench Montana and A$AP Rocky throw adjacent parties in "Said N Done."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsFrench Montana Feat. Chris Brown, Migos "Hold Up" VideoFrench Montana drops the video " Hold Up," featuring Chris Brown and Migos.By hnhh
- ReviewsFrench Montana's "MC4" (Review)French Montana's long-awaited "MC4" is a botched release that could have been a decent-to-great album if handled better. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsEverytimeFrench Montana and Jeezy drop their second straight rainmaker's anthem: "Everytime." By Angus Walker
- NewsMC4French Montana has revived "MC4" ("Mac & Cheese 4") and made the project available for download. The "mixtape" features Drake, Kanye West, Nas, A$AP Rocky, Chinx, and more. By Angus Walker
- NewsFrench Montana Feat. Miguel "Xplicit" Video"MC4" lives! French Montana shares the video to the Miguel-featuring "Xplicit" -- the second new "MC4" video he's dropped today -- ahead of the project's arrival later tonight. By Angus Walker
- MixtapesFrench Montana Is Releasing "MC4" TonightFrench Montana's "MC4," previously thought to be scrapped, is dropping tonight. By Angus Walker
- NewsFrench Montana Feat. Jadakiss, Beanie Sigel & Styles P "Have Mercy" VideoFrench Montana drops the video to "Have Mercy," featuring Jadakiss, Beanie Sigel, and Styles P. With the video, he's announced that "MC4" is dropping tonight. By Angus Walker
- NewsPaid ForFrench Montana, Max B and the late Chinx connect on "Paid For," an "MC4" leftover with production from Harry Fraud, Alchemist and Masar.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFrench Montana Is Not Releasing "MC4"French Montana is scrapping "MC4."By Rose Lilah
- NewsFrench Montana "Brick Road" VideoFrench Montana and Joey Badass walk the streets of Tokyo in "Brick Road."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsXplicitListen to a new pre-order leak from French Montana called Xplicit" featuring Miguel.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTarget Puts French Montana's "MC4" Out For Sale Despite Album DelayTarget accidentally sells copies of "MC4" before it's officially released.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsHave MercyListen to French Montana's "MC4" track "Have Mercy."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsFrench Montana Delays "MC4"French Montana reveals that "MC4" will not drop on August 19th.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFrench Montana's "MC4" Tracklist Features Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, Nas & MoreHere's the tracklist for French Montana's long-awaited "MC4" album.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTwo TimesFrench Montana drops a new Maaly Raw-produced "MC4" track: "Two Times," as heard on tonight's episode of OVO Sound Radio. By Angus Walker
- NewsNo ShoppingListen to French Montana's new "MC4" single, "No Shopping," featuring Drake and produced by Murda Beatz. By Angus Walker
- NewsFrench Montana & Drake To Drop "No Shopping" Tomorrow NightThe highly anticipated collab between Drake and French Montana is dropping tomorrow night. "No Shopping" is produced by Murda Beatz. By Angus Walker