may
- MusicBrent Faiyaz "Fell In Love" With Our "R&B Season" Playlist Update This WeekDo you have a favorite R&B gem that dropped this week?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVNew Additions To Hulu In May: "Goodfellas," "The Dark Knight" & MoreHulu has a huge list of new content ready to stream for the month of May. Check it out below.By Cole Blake
- CrimeAR-AB Receives New Sentencing Date On Drug Kingpin Charges: ReportAR-AB will stand before a judge this May to find out his sentencing for his drug kingpin charges.By Kevin Goddard
- AnticsJoseline Hernandez & Stevie J Heading To Trial Over Custody Of Daughter: ReportStevie J & Joseline will head to trial this Spring for custody of their toddler.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsChris Brown Is Expecting A Baby Boy With Ex-Girlfriend Ammika HarrisChris Brown wasn't fibbing when he branded Ammika Harris his baby momma.By Devin Ch
- MusicSteve Lacy Confirms Solo Debut: "May 24 Expect An Album"The Internet's Steve Lacy refuses to define the steps he takes outside the group dynamic.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix New Additions: "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" & MoreZac Efron's Ted Bundy biopic is but one of May's many new Netflix originals.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsZ Money & Key Glock Ride The "1017 Paper Route" To A Glorious EndKey Glock joins up with a focused Z Money ahead of the May 10 release of "Shawty Paid."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix's Arrivals For May 2019: "Matrix" Trilogy & Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It"Netflix bulks up on classic material in the month of May.By Devin Ch
- MusicStyles P Announces New Album Due Next Month: "S.P The Goat In Stores May 3rd"Styles P's forthcoming album is available for pre-order right this second.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAmazon Prime Video's Additions For May Include "Suspiria" & Plenty Of "Friday The 13th"Amazon Prime Video has a few goodies in store for the loyalists.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentIan McShane Says "John Wick" Franchise Has Another 10 Years Left In The TankMcShane doesn't know what future holds, yet he envisions Keannu Reaves staying with "John Wick" for another 10 years.By Devin Ch
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Madlib's "Bandana" Will Drop In MayFreddie Gibbs and Madlib's "Bandana" gets a May release window.By Mitch Findlay