Maximillion Cooper
- Pop CultureEve Welcomes First Baby With Maximillian CooperEve and Maximillian Cooper welcome Wilde Wolf into the world.
By Jordan Schenkman
- RelationshipsEve & Maximillion Cooper Announce They're Expecting First Child TogetherThe couple married in 2014. Cooper has four children from a previous relationship and this is Eve's first child.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEve Exits "The Talk" To Work On "Expanding" Family With Husband In LondonShe shared that she's leaving on a positive note and looks forward to spending time with her husband, Max Cooper, and their blended family.By Erika Marie
- TVEve Sparks Debate After Saying She Doesn't "Think About Our Race" With White HusbandThe rapper recently said in an interview that she has deep discussions about race with her husband, but it isn't a factor in their relationship. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEve Gets "Trashed" For Feeling "Uncomfortable" Talking About Race With HusbandEve addressed the backlash she's received for saying she and her white husband, Maximillion Cooper, have been having "uncomfortable conversations" about race.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsEve Having "Uncomfortable Conversations" With White Husband About RaceEve revealed she's been having a lot of "difficult and uncomfortable conversations" about race with her white husband, Maximillion Cooper, as of late.By Lynn S.
