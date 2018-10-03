maturity
- MusicDave East Details What Motivates HimDave East recently discussed how his motivations have changed over the years.By Cole Blake
- MusicBTS Disbands To Work On Solo Projects, Insists They're Not Breaking UpIt is unclear when the international hitmakers will join together, but they each spoke about their need to step away from the limelight to grow and mature.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game Claps Back At Troll Over "The Evolution Of His Pimpin" Since Grade 5The Game isn't one for player hating.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosCiara Loves Thyself In A Physical Way In "Thinkin Bout You"CiCi opens her doors to voyeurism in the "Thinkin Bout You" video.By Devin Ch
- MusicSafaree Samuels Is Over Meek Mill Beef: "I Can Tell He Ain't On No BS"Safaree is cool with Meek Mill now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Needed "To Grow And Gain The Insight" Before Dropping "Dime Trap"T.I. spells out his inspiration for "Dime Trap" in a phone conversation with the press.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent's Son Defends His Mother Against The "Wicked Dog" Meme50 Cent is none too pleased with Shaniqua Hopkins' intentions to go forward with a reality television program.By Devin Ch