Matt Lauer
- TVMatt Lauer Denies Allegations That He Raped NBC Employee At 2014 OlympicsMatt Lauer denies reports that he raped a former NBC employee at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentAnn Curry Says Verbal Sexual Harassment At NBC Was CommonAnn Curry speaks out about the culture of verbal sexual harassment at NBC.By Matt F
- EntertainmentMatt Lauer Permanently Replaced By Hoda Kotb On "Today" ShowNBC has finally announced its choice for co-host. By David Saric
- TVNBC Now Has Hugging Guidelines In The Wake Of The Matt Lauer ScandalNBC has tightened the screws when it comes to employee conduct in the workplace. By Matt F
- MusicA-Trak Sounds Off On Russell Simmons: "He Probably Believes His Own Lies"“I obviously respect Russell’s contributions to hip hop, but it’s important to separate someone’s achievements with their own person.”By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMatt Lauer's Wife Ditches Their New York Home, Heads To Her Home CountryFallout from Matt Lauer's firing from NBC continues to get worse. By Matt F
- EntertainmentSeth Meyers Goes In On Matt Lauer: "You're The Dildo At Work"Matt Lauer is not getting off easy.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMatt Lauer Issues Apology After Sexual Misconduct Allegations: "I Am Truly Sorry""I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMatt Lauer Accused Of Locking Women In His Office & Exposing HimselfMore women have come forward with stories of inappropriate acts by Matt Lauer.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMatt Lauer Fired For Sexual Misconduct, Donald Trump RespondsThe “Today” show host has been let go after "serious review."By Chantilly Post