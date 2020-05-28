Matt Healy
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift And Matty Healy Have Allegedly Broken UpIt seemed like the pair just got together, but they have apparently already called it quits.By Noah Grant
- MusicThe Controversy About Ice Spice & Taylor Swift's Collab: All The Drama Surrounding "Karma (Remix)"Unpacking the drama surrounding Taylor Swift & Ice Spice's surprise collaboration, "Karma (Remix)." By Aron A.
- MusicIce Spice Fans Say She Is Being Used To Shield Taylor Swift's BoyfriendThe rapper's fans are concerned she's being used strategically by the pop star.By Noah Grant
- MusicIce Spice's Looks Mocked By The 1975 Singer Matt Healy, Yungblud Defends HerOn a podcast, Healy & the hosts said: "She's like an Inuit Spice Girl" and "This chubby Chinese lady." Then, they made fun of people's accents.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe 1975 Singer Matt Healy Says “Free Young Thug” During ConcertHealy says “I don’t care if he did anything with guns” as he calls for Young Thug’s freedom.By Aron A.
- PoliticsThe 1975 Singer Deactivates Twitter After Using Black Lives Matter To Promote SongMatt Healy, the lead singer of pop rock band, The 1975, hopped off Twitter after he got roasted for using Black Lives Matter to promote his song.By Lynn S.
- GramFKA Twigs Wears Nothing But A Snake In IG PhotoFKA Twigs was recently apart of a quarantine art series where she showed major skin in a stripped-down selfie.By Erika Marie