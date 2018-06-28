Matt Groening
- TV"The Simpsons" Creator Teases "Something Kind Of Ambitious" For ApuThe creator of "The Simpsons" says the writers are “working on something kind of ambitious" with regard to Apu.By Cole Blake
- TV"The Simpsons" Star Hank Azaria Will No Longer Voice Apu CharacterIt was a mutual decision between the voice actor and the show.By Lynn S.
- Entertainment"The Simpsons" Diss Upstate New York In Savage Parody SongNo one is safe from "The Simpsons."By Alexander Cole
- MusicFrank Ocean Gets "Homo Vs. Hetero" Tattoo On His LegFrank Ocean appears to have covered up his leg piece with it.By Alex Zidel
- Music"The Simpsons" Creator Confirms Fan Theory About Michael JacksonThe singer had actually voiced a character on the show.By Zaynab
- SocietyKwik-E-Mart From "The Simpsons" Becomes A Reality In Myrtle BeachFrom cartoon to reality. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Simpsons" Creator Matt Groening Speaks Out Against Apu ControversyGroening thinks people are "picking the wrong battles."By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Simpsons" Creator Matt Groening Shares Trailer For "Disenchantment"Groening takes us to the past. By Karlton Jahmal