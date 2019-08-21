Matrix 4
- MoviesAction Bronson Tried & Failed To Get Cast In "The Matrix 4"Is Action Bronson the new One?By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesLaurence Fishburne Reveals He Has "Not Been Invited" To Join "Matrix 4" CastProduction for the fourth installment of the popular film series began earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- MoviesPriyanka Chopra Jonas Set To Join "The Matrix 4" CastReports confirm the former "Quantico" star is in final negotiations to enter "The Matrix" saga.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesAgent Smith Might Not Appear In "Matrix 4" After Hugo Weaving Exits Due to Scheduling ConflictsOne of the core characters from "The Matrix" trilogy may be sitting out for the upcoming fourth film in the series.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesFans Plan “Keanu Reeves Day” After "Matrix 4" Gets Same Release As "John Wick 4"Reeves is having a Renaissance By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesJada Pinkett Smith Eyeing A Return To "Matrix" FranchiseNiobe will ride again...probably. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"The Matrix 4" Lead Role Goes To "Black Mirror" Actor Yahya Abdul-MateenYahya Abdul-Mateen will join Keanu Reeves in "The Matrix 4."By Aida C.
- MoviesWarner Bros. Confirm “Matrix 4” With Keanu Reeves"Matrix 4" is in the works.By Kevin Goddard