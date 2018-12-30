markieff morris
- SportsKevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Get A New TeammateThe Nets are making some moves ahead of their season debut.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMarkieff Morris Ethers Nikola Jokic With "Sloppy Fat Boy" CommentsMarkieff Morris has missed 30 games with neck and spine issues.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNikola Jokic's Brothers Fire Shots At Marcus Morris After Their Brothers' IncidentAfter Marcus dissed Jokic's hard foul, the Jokic brothers had something to say.By Thomas Galindo
- SportsMarkieff Morris Reveals He's Coming Back To The LakersThe Lakers continue to put in work during free agency.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James & Markieff Morris Game 5 Blunder Goes Viral & L.A. Fans Are AngryLakers fans are livid over tonight's game and Morris has become the subject of memes.By Erika Marie
- SportsLakers Make Markieff Morris Signing Official, Fans ReactThe Lakers are looking to make a big playoff push.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLakers Plan To Waive Former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins: ReportNew reports suggest that the Lakers intend to release DeMarcus Cousins in order to bring in Markieff Morris.By Cole Blake
- SportsLakers Emerge As Favorites To Sign Markieff Morris: ReportLakers have reportedly emerged as the frontrunner to sign Markieff Morris after failing to pull off a trade for his twin brother.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJohn Wall Out For The Season With Heel InjuryJohn Wall is out for the season.By Milca P.