mark hamill
- MoviesMark Hamill Stars In Bert Kreischer's "The Machine" Trailer: WatchMark Hamill is back.ByEmily Burr1052 Views
- RandomMark Hamill Seemingly Breaks The Internet With The Most Simple Tweet EverMark Hamill tweets his name and gets over half a million likes, proving that he really does have the power of the force on his side.ByHayley Hynes7.2K Views
- TVSebastian Stan On Playing Luke Skywalker: "Don't Want To F*** Up That Character"Would Stan make a good Luke?ByKarlton Jahmal4.3K Views
- TV"The Mandalorian" Finale Cameo Sets The Internet On FireThe return of the jedi. ByKarlton Jahmal4.7K Views
- Movies"Star Wars:The Empire Strikes Back" Tops Box OfficeWhat year is it?ByKarlton Jahmal3.0K Views
- MoviesMark Hamill Says He "Can't Imagine" Reprising Role Of Luke SkywalkerMark Hamill talks "The Mandalorian" season 2 and whether he will ever reprise his role of Luke Skywalker.ByCole Blake1.9K Views
- TVHe-Man Reboot Cast Includes Actors From Star Wars, Buffy, GoT And More"Masters of the Universe: Revelation," Kevin Smith's reboot of He-Man on Netflix, will star Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey & Chris Wood.ByKeenan Higgins2.4K Views
- EntertainmentMark Hamill Reveals How Luke Returns In "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker"The answer is obvious.ByKarlton Jahmal2.7K Views
- EntertainmentMark Hamill Alludes To "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Being A Missed OpportunityMark Hamill draws the ire of the Star Wars fanbase with his shoddy photoshop skills.ByDevin Ch7.0K Views
- Entertainment"Star Wars Episode IX" Poster Leaks, Mark Hamill Brands It FakeIt was a bowcaster-toting C-3P0 that gave it away. ByMitch Findlay2.2K Views
- EntertainmentStan Lee Will Be Honored By Kevin Smith, Mark Hamill, & More At Tribute EventExcelsior!ByKarlton Jahmal922 Views
- EntertainmentAriana Grande "Can't Breathe" In Response To Mark Hamill Tweet"honest to god I'm not okay rn."ByBrynjar Chapman4.0K Views
- PoliticsNew Study Finds Half Of "The Last Jedi" Online Critics Were Russian TrollsOnline propaganda tried to sink "Star Wars."ByKarlton Jahmal794 Views
- EntertainmentMark Hamill Addresses Carrie Fisher Posthumous Appearance In "Star Wars IX"Fisher is sorely missed by her best friend. ByKarlton Jahmal2.4K Views